Braun’s Career Day Leads Jayhawks to Win
The Kansas Jayhawks earned their first victory of the 2020-21 season behind a career-game from sophomore Christian Braun, who scored a career-high 30 points and 9 rebounds, as No. 6 Kansas defeated Saint Joseph’s, 94-72, in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off on Friday.
Braun led the Jayhawks with a career-high 30 points on 10-of-13 from the field, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Braun was joined by Jalen Wilson (14 pts.) and Ochai Agbaji (18 pts.) in double-figures scoring.
As a team, Kansas shot 50% (32-of-64) from the field in the game, including 45% (9-of-20) from beyond the arc. Kansas outrebounded Saint Joseph’s, 51-33, and were led by Wilson and Braun’s 9 rebounds, both of which were career-highs.
After trailing by as many as seven in the first half, Kansas used an 8-0 run, spurred by Braun who scored six-straight points for the Jayhawks, including two-straight 3-pointers, to give Kansas the 28-27 lead with 8 minutes left in the first half.
The Jayhawks would use that run to propel them to their largest lead of the first half, 39-30, behind a 19-3 run over 5:06, which started on Braun’s pair of 3-pointers.
In the second half, the Jayhawks continued to press on after Saint Joseph’s drew close, as KU extended its lead to double-digits at 65-55 with 10:52 remaining in the game. During the run, Braun scored five-straight points on a layup and pull-up three-pointer, with his 3-pointer surpassing his previous career-high in scoring of 20 points, set against Kansas State on January 20, 2020.