Break-in results in arrest Tuesday in Topeka

A break-in Tuesday evening in southeast Topeka resulted in an arrest.

About 6 p.m., Shawnee County deputies were called to the 3900 Block of SE Tomahawk Trail in reference to an unwanted person. It was reported that a person had broken into a house through the front door causing significant damage. According to witnesses, this person claimed ownership of the home and ransacked it. This person was clearly not the property owner and the witness fled to another home to call 911. The house was searched by deputies and no one was found inside.

Shortly after that, deputies found 21-year-old Cody D. Hight on the Lake Shawnee Golf Course near the clubhouse.

Hight was arrested and booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Trespass.