Police are investigating an early morning burglary at a southwest Topeka pawn shop.

Lt. Steve Roth says Integrity Gun and Pawn, 1949 SW Gage Blvd., was broken into around 2 a.m. Friday.

Roth could not immediately confirm whether any firearms were stolen from the store.

Several officers, including a K9 unit, were still at the scene as of 4:30 a.m. Friday.

One officer said it was too early in the investigation to provide additional details.

This is a developing story.