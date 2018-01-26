Breezy and beautiful Friday ahead

WIBW News Now!

A wind advisory is in effect today. Be careful if driving high profile vehicles.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 62. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 30.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 54.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high at 43.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 59. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 24 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 26.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 45.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.