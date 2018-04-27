Brendan’s Bits 4/27: NFL Draft, Thoughts On Jakob Junis, Paninis

The weekly mailbag/musings column is a longtime internet/newspaper staple, so I feel confident saying the newest one won’t be the worst ever. So, every Friday I’ll recap the week, expound on the biggest sports stories that cross my mind, answer your questions and just try to have a good time online. This week we’ve got the Royals’ continued misery, the NFL Draft, way-too-early World Series picks and more.

Let’s go.

*It’s only fitting that the Brendan’s Bits (if you can think of a better name, please send suggestions) debut would feature a take this hot: The Royals are terrible. The offense is dreadful, the starting pitching is inconsistent and the bullpen almost couldn’t be worse. We legitimately wondered if Salvador Perez and Alex Gordon returning may make things a little sunnier. Unsurprisingly, it hasn’t. And, as if it felt like things could get any worse, Jakob Junis allowed five home runs in Thursday’s loss. Five. To the White Sox. Sheesh. All I ask, Royals fans, is that you try to detach yourself from your favorite players, because they may not be in Kansas City for long.

*I could probably write a good 2,000+ words just on the first round of the NFL draft last night (that’s not an estimate, I’ve done it before). For the Chiefs, it feels like a big of a letdown because it was such a wild and fun first round to watch and Brett Veach & co. were absent, but at the same time you can’t fault a team for not trading up if they don’t love one of the available players. Plus, they’re essentially getting a first rounder this year anyway in the form of starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. You’ll take that if you’re Kansas City.

*Looking at the draft as a whole, my God that was fun. Granted, I’m a tad biased because my Packers pulled off a fantastic pair of trades and filled a need. But outside of my own glee, that was legitimately entertaining to follow, which it rarely is, and I say that as someone who always watches the full draft. Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall? Saquon Barkley, a running back, No. 2? Lamar Jackson sneaks into the very end of the first round? This was finally a year in which the draft didn’t feel like you were watching a slow, painful death march on TV, and I think the league will consider that a win.

*I would love to hear from anyone who didn’t think the Rice Commission on college basketball was a waste of time. There was nothing groundbreaking, very few actionable items and frankly a lot of grandstanding. Stop with the commissions and actually do something, please. The NCAA making this in-house committee is so fraudulent, because of course it’s not going to do anything that would make the sport look bad. The president of the NCAA was on the board, after all. The NCAA isn’t going to kill its own golden goose, and we all should have known that before the commission’s recommendations were announced.

*I like good, entertaining basketball, but generally I’m not a huge NBA guy. I like it enough and support my team, and I watch plenty of games, but I’d choose a garbage football game or a random baseball game over it. The Philadelphia 76ers change that perspective for me, though. This is one of the most fun teams I’ve ever seen. Joel Embiid is not of this earth, Ben Simmons is a special talent, the whole team together makes it fun to watch basketball. They’ve arguably got the best chance to dethrone the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, and I believe it would be good for the game to see some new blood making noise. Sports are supposed to be entertainment, and the Sixers are the highest form of that in the NBA right now.

Now, the tweets. My sincerest appreciation to those of you below who reached out this week. And, if you ever want to join in the fun, shoot me a tweet/DM @BrendanDzw on Twitter.

In all seriousness, I'd like to hear your thoughts on Jacob Junis and if you think he is a glimmer of hope for the Royals — Evan Boyd (@eboyd42) April 26, 2018

First things first, I’ve known Evan forever and we’ve played plenty of basketball in our time. Apparently there were 64 players drafted, and if that’s the case and Evan went 15th then this is the weakest draft class since Kenyon Martin was picked No.1 back in 2000.

As for Junis, I’m really excited about what he can become. That feeling doesn’t look great considering the home run derby he allowed to the White Sox on Thursday, but he’s still young and everyone has a rough outing. I went on record on 580 Sports Talk before opening day saying he would be the second-best pitcher on the staff this year, and I don’t think that’s far-fetched at all. Truthfully, I’d say he’s one of the few pieces the Royals shouldn’t consider dealing this year. He may never be a No. 1 or No. 2 starter, but I’m bullish on him.

What would your red flag be if you were a prospect? — Shane Jackson (@SJacksonMERC) April 26, 2018

If we’re being real here, it’s the diabetes. Jay Cutler’s career is not held in high regard, and scouts may be scared of Cutty 2.0. In terms of physical ability, my average speed, poor acceleration, mediocre hands and subpar upper body strength would lower my grade significantly. I’m super gritty though, so I’ll see you in Buffalo this fall.

Who would you say is the chief packing prospect currently enrolled at KU? — Scott Chasen (@ChasenScott) April 26, 2018

You asked for questions about chiefs, packers and KU. So I gave you one. — Scott Chasen (@ChasenScott) April 26, 2018

I’m embarrassed how long it took for me to get the joke here. Some kid is sitting in a psychology lab right now with thoughts wandering from questioning his choice of major to hoping his fake ID will work tonight when he goes to the liquor store. He’s the one, Scott.

Too-early World Series prediction? — Conner Mitchell (@ConnerMitchell0) April 26, 2018

Let’s just get this out of the way: I’m taking the Cubs in the NL. I’ll be a blatant homer. I truly do believe that the starting rotation will be nothing short of lethal once they sort the kinks out. Plus, Bryzzo. In the AL it’s hard not to go with the Red Sox, at least right now. Yeah, it’s easy to just pick the trendiest team, but that offense is incredible. A +65 win differential already? The Astros are close and I think those two teams are the best in the AL, but for the sake of this particular question/asker combo, I’ll go with Boston.

HELLO LONG TIME LISSNER FIRST TIME CALLER MY WIFE LEFT ME AND SHE'S HAVING SOMETHING CALLED A "PA-NAY-NI" WITH ANOTHER MAN WHAT DO I DO — hunter cooke (@kennylogginson) April 26, 2018

It could just be lunch! Or you may want a lawyer.

Who have been more delusional lately, Chiefs fans thinking they were a legit team last season (love when Chiefs fan tout their week one dubbie) or Packers fans thinking they will actually get a defense 😉 — Robert Leo (@bobbyg_81) April 26, 2018

The Packers just drafted Jaire Alexander to fill their gaping hole at corner and Dom Capers is out at defensive coordinator. You can smell the elite defense in Green Bay coming already.

I don’t know how much delusion necessarily plays in for either. For the sake of the question, I’ll say the former, but that’s too harsh on the Chiefs. They were not a great team in 2017, they were not a bad team in 2017, they were good. I think the playoff game, as hard as it was (and still is) to stomach, is a better representation of what that team was than either the white-hot start or the brutal midseason stretch. Good, competitive, but couldn’t quite put it all together.