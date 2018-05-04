Brendan’s Bits 5/4: Romeo Langford, Kickoffs, Frosty Cox

The biggest thing I’m taking away from the past week is that I miss football so much. The NFL draft whet my appetite and now it’s insatiable. Baseball is great and I’m happy with my Cubs at the moment, but following the Royals is a chore at best (thankfully my job is following, not rooting for, the Royals). The NBA playoffs have been fine, NHL the same, but God do I miss football.

At least the CFL is fast approaching. Draft night was last night, hope you didn’t miss the most-anticipated football draft of the year. Saskatchewan loaded up on the offensive and defensive lines, you know I’m hype.

*Looking back at this past weekend’s NFL draft, it was a thoroughly unspectacular draft for the Kansas City Chiefs, but one that I sort of like anyway. Granted, the post-draft window is the single most optimistic time of year for NFL fans and followers. Every team filled a need, all 256 drafted players could be stars, etc. But this is a Chiefs team lacking playmakers on defense, and while I don’t know if they put together a band of all-pros with this draft, I think they did enough to plug at least a couple holes.

Breeland Speaks wasn’t even on my radar for the Chiefs entering the draft. But for a team desperately needing pass-rushing help, I get the pick. Derrick Nnadi looks like he’ll eat up a lot of space on the defensive line. I really like Armani Watts as a fourth-round pick at safety out of Texas A&M as good secondary depth. We won’t know for a few years at least if this class was any good, but at first blush it looks like GM Brett Veach did a solid job in his first draft, considering he didn’t have a first-round pick.

*I’m still perplexed by Jason Witten being the go-to choice for the new Monday Night Football color commentator. I have nothing against him, and he’s a sure-fire Hall of Famer, but it just seems like a bizarre choice to fast track into the booth. Former Dallas Cowboys and football color commentators, name a more iconic duo.

*Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer was in the news again for his unending Twitter arrogance this week. In the midst of seemingly accusing the Astros pitching staff of cheating, though, he made a decent point about doctoring balls and baseball’s rules about it. Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, as he always does, wrote about the issue more eloquently than I ever could, and deserves your time. Bauer is (still) a jerk, but he makes a point about who can, and what can, doctor a ball during a game. I usually side with the traditional viewpoint when it comes to baseball rules, and would prefer less adjusting of the balls in-game, but we know it’s going to happen anyway, so maybe it is time to legislate the specifics.

*I’m not good with change. I consider myself adaptable, but that doesn’t mean I like it. So you can imagine that I’m not thrilled about the prospect of eliminating the kickoff from football. I know it’s dangerous, I know we’re trying to make the game safer but the idea of completely taking it out of the game doesn’t sit well with me. I’m fine with changing the play, such as making it more of a punt play like the NFL competition committee has proposed. But to completely remove it just seems wrong to me. It changes so much strategy that frankly I just don’t want to see changed. But I’m also not the one getting paid top dollar to run full speed into another monstrous human also running full speed. Guess my opinion doesn’t mean much when you consider that.

Then again, imagine a world with the second coming of Devin Hester. Then think of that player’s game being at least partially neutered. I can’t sign off on that.

*From 6:00-6:45 p.m. this past Monday I think I found the single most wasteful waste of time ever. I watched Romeo Langford’s recruitment decision. I’m not thrilled he chose Indiana over Kansas, but by the end of that clown show I didn’t even care who he chose. There was chanting. There was church-like praising. He was compared to Oscar Robertson and Abraham Lincoln. ABRAHAM LINCOLN. I don’t normally have a problem with recruits having big events for these things because if someone is going to give them the attention, they may as well take it. But that was uncomfortable, awkward and way more grandiose than it needed to be. Have fun in Bloomington, Romeo.

Time for your tweets. Thanks to those who joined in and as always, feel free to tweet your questions to me every week at @BrendanDzw on Twitter.

If KU were to land Joe Cremo. A) would it be the greatest name in the history of the program B) i need a spinzone in which I can feel that thr Hawks were better off with Cremo than Langford anyway — Jared Lenz (@Jared_James11) May 3, 2018

1) I’m not entirely sure how Joe Cremo’s name is pronounced (Cream-o? Cray-mo? Crème-o?), but it’s got to rank near the top of the list especially if it’s the first option. Just imagine the childish jokes that can be made with that name. It’s hard to beat Frosty Cox, though.

2) Kansas’ most glaring hole entering next year is its three-point shooting, and Cremo is proficient at it. He shot 45.8 percent from deep last season and 41.8 percent for his career so far. That’s a skill that instantly translates. Additionally, experience is a valuable asset to have. While he would still have to get used to Bill Self and his expectations, college experience beats high school experience.

Aerodynamically what is the fastest food? — Scott Chasen (@ChasenScott) May 3, 2018

There are so many ways to look at this question. Are we talking about a cooked, final-product food? Raw? The animal/plant before it comes the food? What constitutes food, what’s our boundary? Dolphin is eaten in some parts of the world (disclaimer: I’m not advocating that) and we know they’re aerodynamic.

Let’s go with the first option I listed. Have to imagine it’s something fairly dense with rounded edges. A burger patty, by chance.

How are you feeling about Langford to IU and not KU? Is Mookie the second-best player in MLB after Trout? If I were to host a trivia night, what categories should I include? Obviously I have a music and baseball one in mind — Evan Boyd (@eboyd42) May 4, 2018

1) I’ve addressed everything about Langford so far except the fact that I do really wish he had come to KU. I get why he’s not, it makes perfect sense. He can be “the guy,” he’s already an eternal hero there, his stats will look great. But it seemed like he’d be such a perfect fit with the 2018-19 Jayhawks. Alas, Bill Self has missed out on big-time recruits before and been just fine. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. The key now is just getting a decent player (i.e. Cremo) to fill KU’s last scholarship.

2) It’s hard to argue otherwise at this point, isn’t it? Unlike what Bill James believes, Bryce Harper is a star but I’m not sure if he’s at that level. Kris Bryant, as much as I love him, is also close but probably not there (at least not at the moment). Betts is on fire right now, but let’s not forget he’s been a stud for a long time now. At the risk of being a prisoner of the moment, I’ll say yes.

3) It’s got to be something a little obscure but also something a decent number of people will still have an idea about. Like, commercial jingles or Pokemon or something of that ilk. Also, anything history-related is a go-to for me. Give me some post-Civil War trivia any day.

