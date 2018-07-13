Brendan’s Bits 7/13: Jeff Long, Big 12 Poll, Summer Vacation

New Kansas director of athletics Jeff Long was introduced this week in Lawrence, and it’s fair to say that there’s at least a little excitement for the football program with him in charge of the athletic department. Most of what he and Chancellor Doug Girod had to say was boilerplate introductory press conference fodder. That said, Long did make a few comments worth taking note of.

The most obvious comment was about “breaking the cycle” for the football team. Obviously, that cycle is perpetual misery and failure. He also made a point about how he feels facilities matter but “people make the difference.”

In other words: Enjoy your swan song, David Beaty.

It’s somewhat uncouth to discuss a man losing his job when he hasn’t been fired yet, but the writing is on the wall. There’s no chance Kansas wins enough games to save Beaty’s job, and that means another new coach is coming. Considering Long publicly gave his support to Beaty and then explicitly said what he looks for in coaching searches shouldn’t be pondered too hard; when he says he wants a leader of men and an X’s and O’s fit, he means that pertains to his first football coaching hire. It sounds like Long is ready to hit the ground running to start work on fixing the team, and he’s got my full support (for now).

**Speaking of Kansas football, can it possibly get worse than being unanimously chosen to finish last in your conference? What about having the worst odds to win your conference of any team in the country? A winless season is probably the only thing worse. Good thing Kansas has already accomplished that in the Beaty era.

**I’ve made it clear that I don’t think summer league basketball matters, but then I saw Svi Mykhailiuk ball out for the Lakers and now I’m convinced he’ll be a stud. In reality, I always figured he could be a good NBA player, but he is lighting everyone up in Las Vegas. This move from Thursday night was just filthy, and the kind of thing KU fans know Svi is frequently capable of:

Svi out here cooking dudes pic.twitter.com/bbXS9dhGIv — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 13, 2018

That’s nothing short of special to watch. And he’s standing out to his new teammates already.

Svi more than just a shooter — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 13, 2018

Devonte’ Graham is done indefinitely due to a condylar lesion (I had never heard of it either), and no other Jayhawk has made a huge splash in Vegas yet, so following Mykhailiuk has been especially fun. He can shoot, he can slash and we, including Marvin Bagley, know he can play a little defense. I’m already seeing Svi called “the steal of the draft” so far on social media, and I love it.

**Kansas, unfortunately (depending on your view), isn’t a hockey state. Sure, Topeka has the Pilots, but the NHL doesn’t make a huge impact on the lives of most residents of the state. Still, I think everyone can relate to the sadness of losing a beloved athlete from your favorite team. I’m not a huge hockey guy, either, but following the Chicago Blackhawks for the last decade or so has been a joy, and one of the biggest reasons why is Marian Hossa. Hossa didn’t play at all last year due to a bizarre medical issue, and this week was traded to Phoenix. He was one of the most important parts of the Blackhawks’ dynasty, and while he probably won’t play anymore anyway, it’s still hard to watch him go, even if it helps the franchise. Royals fans can sympathize, given the fact Kansas City lost a pair of World Series heroes in Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer this offseason. It’s hard to say goodbye to your favorite players, especially when their impact means so much more than just what they do on the field, court or ice.

**Jay Cutler has the life every guy wishes they could have. Go ahead and hate him for his demeanor, mediocre win-loss total or whatever else. My initial point holds up. He had a long career as a starting NFL quarterback. He attended a prestigious university (for football purposes, but still). He’s got more money than he likely knows what to do with. And he’s got an attractive (if not highly problematic) wife. Everyone wants that life, but at the same time Jay wants what the rest of us want, too: to live his whole life by doing as little work as possible.

On the premiere episode of his wife’s Very Cavallari show, he proclaimed the iconic quote “I’m not really looking to do a lot of work right now. I’m looking to do the exact opposite of that.” That man is a bonafide hero. The show also featured him being super awkward around his wife’s friends and her going into way too much detail about their intimate life, but when you boil it all down we just saw Jay being Jay, and Jay is the man we all wish we could be.

Let’s get to this week’s tweets. Don’t forget that I’m always open for question on Twitter at @BrendanDzw. For past editions of the the Bits, click here.

are you ready to lose to me in any and all beach sports/games on vacation — katie dzwierzynski (@kdzwierzynski) July 12, 2018

This is a good time to publicize that there won’t be a new Brendan’s Bits next week because I’ll be on vacation. As much as I love the sweltering heat in the Sunflower State, I prefer sweltering heat while lying on the beaches of the Atlantic Ocean. With that said, competition never sleeps, and regardless of what beach-related game I’m playing, I play to win. The same goes for any supposedly relaxing games of mini golf. I take no prisoners.

Suppose a certain… friend… for this sake let's call him Evan B… no that's too obvious, how about E. Boyd… wanted to come visit Topeka Kansas. What are such things to do there? Also how pumped are you about Javy and Schwarbs in the Derby? — Evan Boyd (@eboyd42) July 13, 2018

If you’re looking to spend a little time outside, a trip over to Lake Shawnee is always lovely. If golf is your thing, any of the Great Life Golf courses around town are a guaranteed win (and, if you’re partial to mini golf instead, they’ve got your hookup with Safari Golf). Outside the capital city, though, there’s plenty to do in Lawrence (shout out to Louise’s Downtown and Sandbar), and even though they’re awful, you’ve got to check out the K and see a Royals game. At least that excursion will let you check off another ballpark on your list.

I’m stoked for Javy Baez and Kyle Schwarber making into the Home Run Derby field. Schwarber has slimmed down but still has his massive amounts of pop (remember that 2015 NLDS home run he hit against you, Cardinals fans?), and Baez may be small but he has one of the most powerful swings in the game. I love watching both and they should put on a show in the derby.

-Does KU football have any shot at winning more than one game?

-Which KU basketball newcomer are you most excited about?

-1-10 how much better will the Packers defense be without Dom Capers? — Conner Mitchell (@ConnerMitchell0) July 13, 2018

1) KU has a shot to win more than one, but it’s not a good shot. There’s a chance Central Michigan really is as bad as everyone says, maybe a disappointing Big 12 team turns the ball over six times in Lawrence, but the odds are stacked against the Jayhawks. And I hate it, because as much as I bemoan the current coaching regime I want to root for a winner. But recent history does not look kindly on Kansas football.

2) The easy answer here is Dedric Lawson, who from everything we’ve heard should be a Big 12 player of the year favorite at least this season. We know he can score and rebound, coach Self has said he may be the team’s best passer, and if his outside shot is at least respectable he’s going to be impossible to account for. Outside the obvious, I’ll go with Charlie Moore. I don’t know if Moore will do a ton of scoring (although he can shoot the three at a decent clip), but his handles and passing have impressed me in the limited action I’ve seen from him. Even off the bench I think he’ll make an immediate impact.

3) I will, based on pure excitement, optimism and relief, go with a 7. In terms of needing to get rid of him, the need was a 10, but to give him a little credit his defenses were good at forcing turnovers (usually). Even Green Bay’s historically awful 2011 defense, which allowed a then-record 6,585 yards, tied for the league lead in takeaways. So that will be missed, but Mike Pettine is an established coordinator with better talent at corner than the Packers have had for several years, which will in turn help the pass rush immensely. All the Packers need is an average defense to be a Super Bowl contender, and Pettine can accomplish that. Capers clearly couldn’t.

What’s the one snack you can count on? — Trill Maher (@LilBabyHos13) July 13, 2018

Usually, I can formulate an opinion and articulate it right away. This question gave me pause, though, because there are so many things to consider. I wanted to pretend I eat well and say some kind of fruit, but a bad fruit can ruin your whole day (trust me, I just bought a ton of peaches the other day and none of them were good). I’m going to go with Oreos and milk, that’s a perfect snack. Sure, you could go with almost any cookie paired with milk and you get a great snack, but Oreos and milk is at the peak of snack mountain. I’ve eaten that pairing for breakfast more times than I care to admit, and then come home from work and had it again for a snack. It’s perfection.