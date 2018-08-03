The scandal, for lack of a better word, at Ohio State this week leaves us with only one conclusion: Urban Meyer has to be fired. Considering what he allegedly did (or didn’t do) and the precedent Ohio State has set in the past, he can’t survive this. We all know the story by now: a former Ohio State assistant coach abused his wife multiple times, dating as far back as 2009 (when she was pregnant). He was able to keep his job under Meyer at Florida at the time. The incidents kept happening, Meyer’s wife knew and still nothing happened until after Brett McMurphy broke the initial news recently. As more details have come out, the need to fire Meyer and for Ohio State football to start anew is more and more important.

We, as a society and as a collective sports fandom, can’t let abusers and enablers continue to abuse their positions as athletes, coaches or anyone somehow involved in the games. Zach Smith is an abuser. Urban Meyer enabled him. That can’t be allowed, and that alone should cost Meyer his job with the Buckeyes. This is especially bad for numerous reasons, chief among them that Meyer legally needed to report this suspected abuse if he knew (and let’s be honest, he certainly knew), and Ohio State has set a precedent in the past that if you lie publicly you will be fired. Remember Jim Tressel? He lied and got fired, and his transgression paled in comparison to this.

I know there are Ohio State fans, and just a weird subset of people in general, who will defend him. They’re already out there on social media, saying Meyer shouldn’t take the fall for someone else’s misdoings, etc. Stop that. Again, he enabled this. The claims against Smith have piled up since 2009 and Meyer still kept him around. What sort of message does it send to abuse victims that abusers can keep their job just because they’re well-connected? Smith wasn’t even a good wide receivers coach. Plus, Ohio State can get whatever coach it wants and will be just fine. It’s time to stop letting enablers off the hook. There’s only one move, Buckeyes, and that’s cutting your head coach loose.

**If you’re concerned about Patrick Mahomes’ interception total at training camp, here’s what you should do: relax. Interceptions mean very little for quarterbacks at training camp. As new Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said this week, the practice picks are just part of a young quarterback’s learning curve. Mahomes spoke to the media after throwing three interceptions on Wednesday and was able to break down why they happened, what he needs to learn and left it at that. He handled it well, and it should put Kansas City fans at ease.

Aaron Rodgers, arguably the best quarterback in the NFL today, has thrown a bunch of interceptions during camp this year. It means nothing. Be worried if Mahomes is throwing terrible balls and making bad decisions in games. But at training camp practices? Don’t sweat the small stuff.

**This week Kansas lost its top football commit for the class of 2019 when four-star dual-threat quarterback Lance LeGendre officially decommitted. It’s no surprise that LeGendre, a Louisiana native, pulled his commitment, and frankly it was a matter of “when,” not “if.” This leaves coach David Beaty’s 2019 recruiting class with two commitments. That’s not a mistype, KU has two players committed for next year.

Beaty is going to end up sealing his fate whether he wins or not at this rate. Next year’s recruiting class is going to be bare bones anyway, but it’s currently building at a disgustingly slow rate. I say this being fully aware of the recruiting strife Kansas is experiencing in football, as Max Olson of The Athletic recently detailed. Even so, this is somewhat pathetic. It’s hard to keep your job when the field is lapping you several times over in the recruiting race. I’m not asking to pull in more four-star kids, but getting any players at all would be nice (even though decommitments will come in waves when the inevitable coaching change happens).

**The Major League Baseball trade deadline is one of my favorite days of the year. Although, in reality, it’s a time period instead a single event anymore. Teams are wheeling and dealing well before the hard deadline on July 31 these days, but this year the waning moments of the non-waiver trading period were certifiably wild. No superstars were dealt (I was desperately hoping someone would offer a gargantuan package for Bryce Harper), but plenty of good players were sent to contenders and a few other teams were able to restock their farm systems.

I was thrilled with what my Chicago Cubs ended up getting at the deadline this year, but on the opposite end of the spectrum Kansas City Royals fans should be happy too. I can understand it if you were upset that Kelvin Herrera didn’t bring in quite as big of a haul as you wanted, or if you wanted bigger packages for the other traded players, fine. But when you look at the entirety of what the Royals got for Herrera, Mike Moustakas and Jon Jay, it’s an unqualified win. Those are three players you weren’t going to have next year, and you end up with multiple pieces who are now among the organization’s top 30 prospects or are already contributing for the big-league club like Brett Phillips.

If you want to take an even more macro look at what the Royals have done to build for the future this year, take both the trade acquisitions and draft picks into account, then compare the current top 30 prospects list to what it looked like on opening day. The difference is night and day, with the difference being we’ve finally found a little light off in the distance.

**While watching the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, I saw NBC’s promo for the first Sunday Night Football game of the year. The game is whatever, but Carrie Underwood and an apparently new song were involved, so my interest was piqued. I’m so glad the NFL is back, and I’m so glad Carrie Underwood is back.

1) did getting to eat bojangles make up for having to spend 100 hours in the charlotte airport 2) have you found a pair of sneaker-loafer shoes yet — katie dzwierzynski (@kdzwierzynski) August 2, 2018

This is my return column after a much-needed vacation. It was great to be on the beach for a few days, but I also had a couple of travel nightmares, which was decidedly less fun. While stranded in the Charlotte, North Carolina, airport (13 hours combined over two different stints), I did a lot of walking, ate a lot of Bojangles and did plenty of people watching. That last activity included my sister and I seeing a man with the worst pair of athletic shoes ever waiting for a flight. I’m no fashion expert, but if you were doing a shoe roast for this guy you’d just feel bad with how mean you were being.

Also, for the record, yes, Bojangles always helps.

This is terrible, but with the whole Urban Meyer thing, does this mean that Wisconsin makes the playoff? Am I the only one that still believes in the Nats? What do you think of the Intrigue Dominion expansion pack? — Evan Boyd (@eboyd42) August 2, 2018

1) Here’s a hot take for you: Urban Meyer’s situation doesn’t affect Wisconsin making it into the College Football Playoff, because I think Wisconsin is getting in anyway. Heisman-candidate running back Jonathan Taylor will be back, quarterback Alex Hornibrook will likely be improved, the offensive line will be great as always, the defense should be good enough at least and Paul Chryst is one of the best coaches in America. Playing Northwestern, Penn State and Michigan all on the road will be tough, but I think the Badgers have an outside chance to run the table in the Big Ten.

2) You might be. I just don’t see it with them this year, there’s too much dysfunction for them to turn it around in my opinion. If Strasburg gets healthy then there’s still a great 1-2 punch atop the rotation, and if Harper gets hot that’s a boon for the offense. But with the way Mike Rizzo has handled their personnel lately combined with the general mess the club has been all year, I just don’t see them overtaking both Atlanta and Philadelphia.

3) Among the expansions I haven’t played yet, it looks arguably the most interesting to me. I’m a fan of multipurpose victory cards, and the versatility of the entire set could lead to a lot of new strategies. It looks like it could also organically include a lot of multipart strategies, in the sense that you have to have your own plan plus you need to know what your opponent(s) is/are doing for cards like Swindler or Minion. I give it my seal of approval.

1. Will David Beaty make it to the end of the season? 2. Who can KU realistically target to be the next head coach? (Sorry for 2 questions) — Alex (@ajblau13) August 3, 2018

1) I don’t think he makes it all the way, and frankly I think a 2-2 start is enough to get the plug pulled on the Beaty era. The nonconference schedule is light to say the least, and even if he leads the Jayhawks to a pair of wins among those three games I think a loss to Baylor (on the road) would be the death knell. If nothing else, it would give Jeff Long more time to get a deal in place with his next coach.

2) Every day I feel myself becoming more accepting of a wide swath of potential coaches. At first I was set in who and/or what I wanted, but I’ve allowed my stance to evolve and now I’m open to most ideas. Mike Plank at Rock Chalk Talk posted a list with a ton of potential names recently, and a few of them stand out. Guys like Willie Fritz, Troy Calhoun and Jason Candle have been on my personal shortlist for quite some time. But a name like Scott Satterfield of Appalachian State intrigues me, and Lane Kiffin is a total wild card but honestly, I’d take a flier. I think those first four names are certainly more attainable than the last, and I think that stretches beyond just “more likely than Kiffin,” I think they’re plausible options. My only requirement is that things are different than they are now. KU can’t afford to be another bad air raid clone, it needs to stand out. The Jayhawks should have a decent number of options with that qualifier, even if it’s a coach with a smaller profile.

I’ll go mid-morning, let people enjoy their Brendan’s Bits with breakfast before I take up their attention. PS: If you could see one CFL vs. NFL matchup, who would it be and why? — Hank Trilliams Jr. (@LilBabyHos13) August 3, 2018

On the CFL side, it has to be Calgary. The Stampeders have been the best team in the league for several years running, even though they’ve choked two years in a row in the Grey Cup game (people forget that). As wild as this sounds, I may go with the Browns as a fun matchup. For one, you have to take a bad NFL team to make the playing field as level as possible. But when you account for their receiver depth and style of play for both Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield, they could adapt to the Canadian style of play. Plus, Jabrill Peppers would be a fantastic halfback (the CFL defensive variant, not a running back). Played under Canadian rules, that could be a fun pairing.

1. Who are your sleepers in each NFL conference?

2. Because I’m passionate about this and have done it before, rank That ‘70s Show characters. — Aidan Hunt (@TheAidanHunt) August 3, 2018

1) I like the Ravens a lot this year. Baltimore had the No. 1 scoring offense in the league at the end of last season, and it added several quality pass-catching options with Willie Snead and the rookie tight ends, Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews. I get the feeling everyone picks Pittsburgh to win the AFC North and writes off the rest of that division, but Baltimore could make some noise. I’m also still holding on to my Marcus Mariota stock, and I think Tennessee not only makes the playoffs again but wins the AFC South over Houston. Mariota should resume his progression when he plays in an offense that wasn’t outdated in the Cretaceous Period, and that will propel the Titans to success.

2) I’m going to do this ranking based on initial feeling, because if I do a long-term analysis I’m going to drive myself insane by overthinking each character. The top slot is easy for me, but the rest could go so many ways.

Hyde Red Kitty Eric Kelso Fez (Maybe the most decline of any character’s quality in the last two seasons) Jackie Donna

People forget that Donna is actually bad.