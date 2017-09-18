Brief fight reported at Lansing prison; no injuries reported

WIBW News Now!

by on September 18, 2017 at 7:42 AM (1 hour ago)

Kansas corrections officials say Lansing Correctional Facility is on lockdown after a fight between inmates.

The Department of Corrections said in a news release that two groups fought for about 30 minutes Friday in the maximum security dining room. Officials say
prison staff was able to quickly control the altercation.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Corrections spokesman Samir Arif said no injuries were reported to inmates or staff. He didn’t know how many inmates were
involved in the fight but said it was “dramatically smaller” than some previous disturbances at the state’s prisons.

He said the prison wasn’t damaged and inmates will have normal visitation hours this weekend.

Inmate disturbances have been reported this summer at Norton Correctional Facility and at the state’s maximum-security prison in El Dorado.

