Broadband Acceleration Grant Program Announced
Governor Laura Kelly has announced the Broadband Acceleration Grant Program, aimed at expanding broadband access to rural and underserved communities across the state.
Over the next ten years, the program seeks to invest $85 million toward bridging the digital divide in Kansas.
$5 million will be available annually over the next three years, with $10 million annually made available over the following seven years.
A maximum of $1 million per grant will go toward funding projects that provide access to high quality, reliable broadband, with priority given to applications that address unserved areas, economically distressed communities, and areas of compelling need.
The application window will open at 4 p.m. December 7, with intent to apply due on December 11,and applications due by noon on January 7 of next year.
Previously, Governor Kelly announced nearly $50 million in funds through the SPARK grant program to underserved communities across the state, funding 67 broadband projects.