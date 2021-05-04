Broadband Benefit Begins Next Week
Beginning May 12, Kansans can apply for the Federal Communication Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit.
The benefit provides a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households, and up to $75 per month for households on Tribal lands.
Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute $10-$50 toward the purchase price.
There are numerous ways to qualify, including any person in a household receiving free or reduced-price school meals, anyone receiving a Federal Pell Grant this year, or anyone qualifying for the Lifeline Program.
More information on other ways to qualify, finding participating providers, and application information can be found at GetEmergencyBroadband.org