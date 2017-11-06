WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


36°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 28°
Winds North 10 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy48°
32°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast46°
29°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy49°
30°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear54°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy51°
43°

Broken propeller causes plane crash near St. Mary’s

by on November 6, 2017 at 3:58 AM (30 mins ago)

Two people were injured Sunday in a plane crash near St. Mary’s.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the T-Bird II fixed-wing plane took off from the airstrip near St. Mary’s and headed north. The plane was enroute to Lyndon, near Pomona Lake.  

The plane experienced engine problems where a propeller broke. The broken propeller caused the plane to lose power and crash about 500 yards southwest of a home in rural Pottawatomie County.

William Lynn, 71, of St. Mary’s, and 64-year-old Alan Drennon, of Topeka, were injured in the crash.

Both victims were taken from the scene to area hospitals.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle