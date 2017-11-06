Broken propeller causes plane crash near St. Mary’s

Two people were injured Sunday in a plane crash near St. Mary’s.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the T-Bird II fixed-wing plane took off from the airstrip near St. Mary’s and headed north. The plane was enroute to Lyndon, near Pomona Lake.

The plane experienced engine problems where a propeller broke. The broken propeller caused the plane to lose power and crash about 500 yards southwest of a home in rural Pottawatomie County.

William Lynn, 71, of St. Mary’s, and 64-year-old Alan Drennon, of Topeka, were injured in the crash.

Both victims were taken from the scene to area hospitals.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.