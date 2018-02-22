Bronchos Pull Away From Ichabods

The Washburn Ichabods pulled within one with 2:12 to go, but Central Oklahoma hit 10 of its last 13 free throws as the Ichabods fell 73-65 to the Bronchos. Washburn will wrap up the regular season at Northeastern State on Saturday.



Randall Smith connected on his first 3-pointer of the game with 1:37 to go pulling the Ichabods within one at 61-60, but UCO came back with a 3-point play adding a pair of free throws before the a 3-point play by Tyas Martin cut the lead back to three at 66-63, but the Ichabods would get no closer as UCO outscored the Ichabods 7-2 hitting 7 of 8 free throws helping the Bronchos hang on for the win.



The Ichabods trailed 30-26 at the break as UCO hit a jumper right before the half to take the four-point lead into halftime. The Ichabods were 10 of 31 in the first half from the field and went 8:08 of the frame without a bucket. UCO also hit 10 field goals in the first half going 10 of 23 overall and 2 of 8 from 3-point range while going 8 of 12 from the free throw line compared to 5 of 9 for the Ichabods.



Javion Blake and Cameron Wiggins each scored 13 to lead the Ichabods.



The Ichabods finished 22 of 59 from the field for the game shooting 12 of 28 in the second half and 11 of 14 from the free throw line. UCO was 21 of 48 from the field and hit 28 of 36 free throws. The Ichabods were outrebounded 44 to 32 overall in the game game.