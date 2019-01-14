Brown and Lawson Earn Big 12 Awards

Barry Brown (K-State) was named Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time in his career while Dedric Lawson (Kansas) picked up his sixth award of the season and third as Newcomer of the Week.

Brown was the game-winner in K-State’s victories over West Virginia and at No. 20/21 Iowa State. He scored 38 of his 52 points in the second half of the games, including 20 of his game-high 29 points in helping the Wildcats come from a school-record 21-point deficit against the Mountaineers. He then poured in 18 of his game-high 23 points in helping the Wildcats to consecutive wins at Hilton Coliseum for the first time since 2010 and 2011.

Lawson scored a season-high 31 points and recorded his 11th double-double of the season with 14 rebounds in Kansas’ win over No. 25 TCU. The game was Lawson’s second 30-point effort as a Jayhawk and third of his career. In the road win at Baylor, Lawson scored 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting (58.3 percent) with a career-high five steals and a season-high five blocked shots. He became just the third player in Big 12 history to tally 5+ blocks and 5+ steals in a single game.

2018-19 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Awards

Player of the Week

Nov. 12: Dedric Lawson, Kansas, F, Jr.

Nov. 19: Lagerald Vick, Kansas, G, Sr.

Nov. 26: Dedric Lawson, Kansas, F, Jr.

Dec. 3: Lagerald Vick, Kansas, G, Sr.

Dec. 10: Christian James, Oklahoma, G, Sr.

Dec. 17: Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech, G, So.

Dec. 26: Dedric Lawson, Kansas, F, Jr.

Dec. 30: Tristan Clark, Baylor, F, So.

Jan. 7: Marial Shayok, Iowa State, G, Sr.

Jan. 14: Barry Brown, K-State, G, Sr.

Newcomer of the Week

Nov. 12 Quentin Grimes, Kansas, G, Fr.

Nov. 19: Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State, G, Fr

Jaxson Hayes, Texas, F, Fr.

Nov. 26: Jaxson Hayes, Texas, F, Fr.

Dec. 3: Dedric Lawson, Kansas, F, Jr.

Dec. 10: Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State, G, Fr.

Dec. 17: Dedric Lawson, Kansas, F, Jr.

Dec. 26: Miles Reynolds, Oklahoma, G, Gr.

Curtis Jones, Oklahoma State, G, Jr.

Dec. 30: Devon Dotson, Kansas, G, Fr.

Jan. 7: Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State, G, Fr.

Jan. 14: Dedric Lawson, Kansas, F, Jr.