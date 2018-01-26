WIBW News Now!

Brown County crash kills one Friday

by on January 26, 2018 at 8:51 PM (4 hours ago)

Speed is being blamed as a factor in an early Friday afternoon Brown County crash that killed a Morrill man.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identifies the victim as 40-year-old Ernest Reynolds III.

The Patrol says Reynolds was behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Eclipse when the fatal wreck occurred.

According to the Patrol’s report, Reynolds was westbound on 280th Road, a mile east of Hamlin, at Horned Owl Road, driving at a high rate of speed, when Reynolds lost control of the car, which left the roadway to the south, went through a barbed wire fence and a telephone pole before going airborne over a creek bed and crashing into a pasture south of the roadway.

The Patrol says Reynolds was not buckled up when the wreck happened shortly after 12 noon.

Brian Hagen contributed this report.