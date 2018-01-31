Brown County residents victims of TV Guide scam, says sheriff

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant let the media know on Wednesday that he had a number of reports from residents that they have been contacted by phone regarding their TV GUIDE subscriptions.

The caller is telling them they can get a reduced rate if they renew over the phone and requesting bank information to process the payment. Several residents fell for it and then called TV GUIDE directly and were informed that the magazine never solicits by phone and that it was a scam.

Immediately, the residents notified their banks and reported and then contacted law enforcement.

Merchant wants to remind everyone not to give out their personal information over the phone, and if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.