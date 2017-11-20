The Wildcats (4-0) were relentless on the defensive end and scored 38 points off turnovers. Kansas State also tied a 41-year old school record with 19 steals, matching the mark that was last reached back on Jan. 10, 1976, against Tulane.

Northern Arizona’s turnover total has increased each game so far this season and the Lumberjacks (0-4) broke their season high in turnovers before the first media timeout of the second half.

Although the Lumberjacks could not get going on offense, Torry Johnson scored a game high 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting with 10 coming from the foul line.