Brownback comments on potential ambassadorship

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback commented on his potential new position Thursday afternoon at the Kansas Statehouse.

“I have been asked by the Trump administration to serve as Ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom,” said Governor Brownback. “I have accepted that and the announcement was formally made by the White House last night. I am honored to assume, if confirmed by the Senate, such an important role.”

Brownback did an activity this afternoon that reminded him of the issues he will face in his new role.

“This is a topic that I have worked on for a number of years,” said Brownback. “I did something that is simple and done by millions of Americans every day, but that if other people do it in different parts of the world, they risk their lives or could face death, and some have faced death for doing it. I took Communion.”

Brownback has had conversations with administration officials about the importance of the role, but he doesn’t know yet when he will be leaving Kansas.

“I look forward to carrying this mantle of international religious liberty and freedom around the world on a number of topics,” said Brownback. “I don’t have a time frame set for you. The nomination has been put forward by the administration. I have not spoken with the Senate leadership or others about any sort of time frame when confirmation hearings would take place or votes take place on that, but I do look forward to working with my former colleagues to see this process on forward.”

Brownback did not say whether or not he would wait all the way to confirmation before resigning as Governor. When he resigns, Lt. Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer will become Governor.