Brownback critics respond to fasting request with beer and pizza party

by on January 30, 2018 at 1:25 PM

Departing Governor Sam Brownback wants Kansas residents to observe his final full day in office with prayer and fasting, but some critics are opting for pizza and beer.

The governor’s office issued its last proclamation, designating Tuesday as a “Day of Prayer and Fasting.”  He’s resigning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.  Critics posted plans on Facebook for a 24-hour “Bye Brownback” pizza and beer party starting at 3 p.m.

Brownback said in a statement Monday that he feels blessed to have served the state.  He said he would like to observe a time of prayer and fasting before, in his words, “God takes me on to the next part of my journey.”  Fellow Republican Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer will succeed Brownback as governor.

Photo courtesy of MGN Online

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.