Brownback interrupted by heckler at State of the State address

A heckler in a Kansas House gallery interrupted Governor Sam Brownback twice during his annual State of the State address.

Officers escorted the man from the gallery after his second interruption of the governor Tuesday evening. Such heckling is highly unusual during the annual speech, though some governors have faced protesters or been booed while walking into the House chamber.

The man first interrupted Brownback when he was arguing that money alone won’t lead to better schools and cited the Kansas City, Missouri, school district’s past problems. The man shouted, “Because of poverty!”

The second time, Brownback promised an aggressive fight against human trafficking after noting Kansas’ history as an anti-slavery state. The man shouted: “What about the slavery in our prisons?”

Brownback ignored the man each time.