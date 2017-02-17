Brownback letter to Trump pushes for stronger anti-abortion policies

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is pushing for the federal government to follow his example in regard to abortion policies.

According to a release, Brownback on Friday sent a letter to President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Senate Leader Mitch McConnell asking them to enact pro-life laws similar to those that exist in Kansas.

Brownback has signed 17 pro-life laws during his time in office.

The Republican governor is calling on Washington to ban dismemberment and sex-selective abortions and pass the Pain-Capable Act on a federal level.

The Pain-Capable Act, which has been passed into law in Kansas and 14 other states, outlaws abortions beyond 20 weeks. It was declared unconstitutional in Idaho in 2015 and court action over the act is pending appeal in a Georgia court.

Proponents of the legislation have cited research claiming a 20-week old fetus is capable of feeling pain.

Those claims have been disputed by researchers whose studies have found little to evidence exists for fetal perception of pain before the third trimester.

**A 2015 post on FactCheck.org provides examples of that research and statements about the act from federal lawmakers**

Brownback, during his time in the U.S. Senate, pushed for similar legislation.

Brownback’s letter also called for the defunding of Planned Parenthood, something he has fought hard to do in Kansas.

As he said in his 2016 State of the State address, Brownback in 2011 signed legislation “stopping most taxpayer funding from going to Planned Parenthood.” That speech referenced allegations that Planned Parenthood was harvesting fetal tissue for profit.

Those claims have been widely discredited after it was found video evidence supporting the assertions was edited.

A Planned Parenthood advocacy group has stated that, due to a law passed in 1976, the organization does not use federal Medicaid funding for abortions. Exemptions were made for cases of rape, incest or when a woman’s life is in danger.

The release from Brownback’s office states a poll from the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion that showed “the majority of Americans, Democrats and Republicans, support meaningful restrictions on abortion.”

The poll (linked here) was conducted in December 2016 and gathered data from more than 2,700 randomly selected participants.

Brownback’s letter can be read here.

Note – Maris poll link is updated with a more recent poll cited by the governor’s office