Brownback nomination voted out of committee Thursday

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback is one step closer to his new position in the Trump administration.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted his nomination as the US Ambassador for Religious Freedom out favorably on Thursday.

Governor Brownback said on Twitter Thursday morning, “I appreciate the work and support of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and thank them for voting on my nomination favorably.”

There is no word yet on when Brownback’s nomination will come to the U.S. Senate floor.