WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


70°F
Clear
Feels Like 70°
Winds North 16 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy70°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy47°
28°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear53°
29°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear64°
42°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain54°
30°

Brownback nomination voted out of committee Thursday

by on October 26, 2017 at 9:50 AM (4 hours ago)

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback is one step closer to his new position in the Trump administration.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted his nomination as the US Ambassador for Religious Freedom out favorably on Thursday.

Governor Brownback said on Twitter Thursday morning, “I appreciate the work and support of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and thank them for voting on my nomination favorably.”

There is no word yet on when Brownback’s nomination will come to the U.S. Senate floor.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.