Brownback offers $5k reward for information on shooting death

by on January 23, 2018 at 2:57 PM

Governor Sam Brownback is authorizing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the death of a woman who was found floating in a reservoir.

The governor issued an executive order Tuesday in the case of 33-year-old Cassie Ann Easom of Miami, Oklahoma.

She was found December 7th floating in the Elk Creek Reservoir in southwest Kansas and was later declared dead.  Investigators say she was shot several times in the head.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The executive order makes the reward offer effective immediately.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.