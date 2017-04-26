Brownback praises Trump tax proposal

Top White House officials outlined President Donald Trump’s tax plan on Wednesday, and it looks a lot like some of the tax policy passed by the Kansas Legislature in 2012 and 2013. Kansas Governor Sam Brownback seemed pleased with the broad strokes that he had read from media reports, particularly with regard to reducing taxes on small businesses and pass-through entities.

“That creates jobs,” said Brownback. “It will also create more pass-through entities. It’s what we’ve seen in the state of Kansas. We’ve seen record small business growth and now we’re seeing eighty to ninety percent of our new job creations from pass-through entities. Their objective is to grow the economy, grow businesses, grow small business and this will do it.”

Brownback believes that the focus of the plan is in the right place.

“This is targeting smaller businesses, this isn’t the large C corps,” said Brownback. “When you drop your taxes on corporations, which we should, because we’ve got a very high tax on corporations, often you’re talking about very large entities, which is fine. That’s good, but your growth comes from small business.”

Brownback is sticking with his preferred economic philosophy, even though a plan that would have increased taxes on small businesses came within three votes of passing the Kansas Legislature over his veto earlier this session.

“I hope we don’t reinstate those taxes,” said Brownback. “I hope we go to a single-rate system. That’s still a pro-growth tax system. I’ve put forward proposals that keep this in place. There are options out there for us not to go that route.”

The Legislature will return Monday with work on taxes still to do. The Trump plan may take several months to take final form and pass.