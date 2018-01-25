Brownback to resign as governor next Wednesday

Sam Brownback plans to step down as Kansas governor at 3 p.m. on Wednesday following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate to an ambassador’s post.

Brownback sent a letter of resignation on Thursday to the Kansas secretary of state, detailing his plan to step down next week. Fellow Republican Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer will be elevated to governor.

Brownback’s office has yet to release the details of Colyer’s swearing-in ceremony.

The Senate voted 50-49 along party lines Tuesday to confirm Brownback’s appointment by President Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Vice President Mike Pence broke a tie to ensure Brownback’s confirmation.

Brownback is a former U.S. senator who was elected governor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014, both times with Colyer on his ticket.