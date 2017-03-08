Gov. Brownback rumored to take position with Trump administration

In the days following the November 2016 presidential election, rumors have circulating that Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback was on the shortlist for a position with President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Early speculation that suggested Brownback would be picked to head the U.S. Department of Agriculture was all but squashed when Trump nominated former Georgia Gov. George “Sonny” Perdue to run the agency.

Perdue was named Trump’s pick for Ag Secretary on January 18, but has yet to face Senate confirmation.

Brownback has declined to comment on the possibility of leaving the Governor’s office for a spot with Trump’s administration, but new reports hint his days in Kansas may be numbered after all.

Kansas Public Radio reported on Wednesday that Brownback will be named U.S. ambassador to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture in Rome.

Citing a “former high-ranking government official” who spoke under the condition of, KPR was told the nomination is “a done deal.”

When reached for comment, Brownback’s Communications Director Melika Willoughby replied in an emailed statement that “Governor Brownback is focused on working with the Kansas legislature to balance the budget and pass a modern school funding system.”

Brownback has been locked in a heated battle with Kansas lawmakers over the state’s ongoing budget woes.

The Governor last month vetoed a bill that would have raised an estimated $1 billion over two years by repealing a tax policy that eliminates state income tax for more than 330,000 farms and small businesses and creating a third tax bracket for individual tax payers.

The Kansas House voted to override Brownback’s veto. The Senate’s override attempt fell short by three votes.

The Senate on Wednesday almost unanimously shot down Brownback’s latest proposal to balance the state budget by raising tobacco and liquor taxes and annual business filing fees.

That bill would have fallen far short of the $1.1 billion deficit projected through June 2019.

A recent ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court that found the state is not adequately funding public education further complicates lawmakers’ efforts to pull Kansas out of the red.

If Brownback is confirmed for the ambassador position, Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer would take his place as Governor.