Brownback to serve as religious freedom ambassador, pending confirmation

President Donald Trump will nominate Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback to serve as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

If confirmed by the Senate, he’ll run the State Department’s Office of International Religious Freedom.

Brownback is a former U.S. senator and representative. The White House says he worked on the issue of religious freedom while in Washington.

Brownback on Wednesday tweeted that “Religious Freedom is the first freedom” and he is “honored to serve such an important cause.”

Officials in Kansas expect Brownback to step down when he’s confirmed, but his office would not immediately discuss future plans Wednesday evening.

Kansas Democratic Party Chairman John Gibson issued a statement regarding Brownback’s impending exit from Kansas.

“Brownback leaving is by no means a saving grace for Kansans,” Gibson said. “Lt. Governor Colyer has been an active and willing participant in the disastrous policies of Sam Brownback. The only way to reverse the effects of the Brownback/Colyer Administration is to elect more Democrats next November.”

Colyer, a plastic surgeon who has served in both the Kansas House and Senate, would become governor for the remainder of Brownback’s term.

An official announcement regarding the nomination is expected Thursday.