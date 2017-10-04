Brownback shows passion for religious freedom topic in confirmation hearing

In his hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, Kansas Governor Sam Brownback looked back to the history of the post.

“This is a position that this body created,” said Brownback. “We did it in 1998 and you renewed it last year in the Frank Wolf Act. It is one of those topics that this place has worked very hard to keep bipartisan. Because of that, it’s had a strength that I think some other issues tend not to have. I pledge to you to continue that bipartisan effort on it. I’ve worked in this town in a number of capacities over the years and in different ways. The way you get things done is often to try to build that coalition and often there are people that don’t agree on different pieces of the topic. But, if you can build the coalition and you can sustain it, you can have something that has longevity and you can have something that will have impact. I believe that is what this position can and will be able to do.”

Brownback outlined his philosophy toward working for religious freedom. He was clear that freedom extended to any individual’s belief of the soul.

“This is a fundamental right that you have, to do with your own soul what you choose,” said Brownback. “This is your right. You need to be able to do it without interference by government or groups. This is a right that we will stand up and defend. Wherever you are, whoever you are, whatever you believe, or no belief at all, we will stand for you. We’re going to stand committed for you to be able to practice what you see fit in your own way. I think this is one of these fundamental human rights. If we start to get it right and it starts to penetrate further around the world, you’re going to see more peace break out in places, and you’re going to see the rest of a number of human rights continue to hopefully grow and flourish. If we don’t get it right, if we don’t have religious freedom around the world, you’re going to see a continuation of many more conflicts like we have today and probably growing and accelerating.”

There was some pushback against Brownback’s nomination in the hearing from Democrats, most notably by Virginia Senator and former candidate for Vice President, Tim Kaine. He questioned Brownback’s decision as Kansas Governor to rescind an executive order that barred discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity originally put in place in 2007.

“This is a foundational issue,” said Brownback. “You were creating a right for state employees that wasn’t available to the rest of the people in the state.”

LGBT-rights groups have decried Brownback’s nomination because of his conservative views on issues such as same-sex marriage. The Foreign Relations Committee must now schedule a business meeting to vote on the Brownback nomination. The nomination then goes to the full Senate for consideration and a final confirmation vote. We don’t know yet when those votes will happen.