Brownback sworn in Thursday to ambassadorship

On Thursday afternoon, former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback was sworn in as the State Department’s Ambassador-at-Large for Religious Freedom in a White House ceremony.

“Sam, as you’re well aware, promoting religious freedom is a foreign policy priority for President Donald Trump and our entire administration,” said Vice-President Mike Pence. “It will be your responsibility to take this message all around the world. The President and I are confident that you will do it with the same conviction, the same grace and the same determination that has characterized your three decades of public service. The President and I know that you will carry this task from your heart and you will represent America with great distinction.”

Brownback is the fifth person to hold the position since it was created in 1999.

Image courtesy the White House Youtube channel