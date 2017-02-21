Brownback Tells Chamber He Will Veto Tax Increase

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback told an audience at the Kansas Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner Tuesday night at the Kansas Expocentre that he will veto the tax plan passed by the Kansas Legislature that would be the state’s largest ever tax increase.

“I will veto this bill,” the Governor said. “This is the way that you really reduce your productivity. You really reduce your effectiveness. You reduce your state. This is what causes people to move to other places. We don’t want it.”

Brownback said it was time to revise the plan.

“I will work with the legislative leadership to come up with a different plan to fix our budget gap,” said Brownback. “I put forward one. We’ll make further adjustments and we’ll work with the leadership in the House and the Senate to do that.”

He asked those in attendance to communicate with their representatives to make sure the veto is sustained.

“This is bad policy for Kansas,” said Brownback. “This will hurt growth in this state. Growth is what we need. At the very time that the administration in Washington is moving to cut income taxes, we’d be the only red state and possibly the only state in America raising income taxes at this time. It is the wrong way to go, it shouldn’t happen in this state. It won’t if you will help me and I will veto this bill.”

An override of the veto would require 84 votes in the Kansas House and 27 in the Kansas Senate. Neither chamber had that majority when the bill was originally passed.