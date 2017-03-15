Budget Constraining Constitutional Amendment Gets Hearing

Kansas Senator Ty Masterson brought a bill to create a rainy day fund and additional budget control measures through a Constitutional change to the Senate Taxation Committee on Wednesday.

“If we would have controlled our spending and set money aside in a rainy-day fund through the 90s, when 9-11 hit, it wouldn’t have been as big a hiccup,” said Masterson. “In 2004 to 2008, that’s the time I had just come in to the Legislature. I was on Appropriations on the House side, we saw 8,9 percent year over year growth, because the housing was booming. So, 2008 comes along, again if we’d have had some type of control in place, it would have smoothed the damage. We saw then, three years in a row of negative. You take us forward. That would have not only smoothed that, it would have made our recovery faster and easier.”

Masterson has seen how easily statutes can be set aside.

“That’s also why I’m proposing it as a Constitutional amendment, because we need parameters, we need bumpers,” said Masterson. “The details of this, I’m actually looking at you guys to discuss.”

Masterson made an analogy to water policy in Wichita.

“When the river gets high, we take a certain level of the water and we recharge the aquifer,” said Masterson. “That is exactly what you’re doing here. When revenues get to a certain level, and you guys can set that, this bill puts it at inflation and population growth. If you think government should grow faster than that before you take off the river, then you set that new marker. But, put something in place that allows those excess revenues to be saved for the rainy day and give that vote to the people.”

Masterson said statutory authority when it comes to tax policy is so easily changed that it renders it meaningless. The Kansas National Education Association, the Kansas Association of School Boards, the Kansas Center for Economic Growth, the Kansas Economic Progress Council, the Kansas Organization of State Employees testified in opposition to the bill, and there were so many conferees that the hearing was continued to Thursday.