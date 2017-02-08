Budget Director Wants Spring Revenue Estimating Date Moved Back

The Kansas House Appropriations Committee heard from Budget Director Shawn Sullivan on Wednesday testifying in favor of a bill that would change the date for the meeting of the state’s revenue estimating group each spring from April 20th to the first week of May.

“There are really only three statutory requirements for this process,” said Sullivan. “The first is that it has to happen on or before December 4th and April 20th. For the December 4th requirement, practically speaking, it is always held, usually the second week of November to give agencies, the Division of Budget and the Governor time to have revenue projections built in to what the administration needs to finalize a budget and submit it to the Legislature by January. The second one is April 20th. The second requirement is that this is a joint estimate between the KLRD director and the Division of the Budget director and that if the two entities or people in those positions can’t agree, which I don’t believe has ever happened, but if it were to happen, then the Legislature would be required to take the KLRD director’s estimates and the Governor would be required to take the Budget director estimates in use in developing budgets. The third requirement in statute is that after the session, April estimates are to be revised based on revenue that goes up or down based on the revenue legislation that would be passed during the session.”

The reason to push the spring date back is to get better numbers.

“We do not have, when we meet on April 20th, really any of the data from the mid-April tax filing deadline for income tax receipts,” said Sullivan. “The highest percentage of tax receipts for the income tax fall during the last quarter of the year. Because of the April filing deadline and Revenue has not gone through the process of opening the checks by then and determining whether what they have received is close to what we have in the estimates. If we were to meet by May 1st or May 3rd timeframe, they would have sufficient time to go through that process and we would make sure that KDOR has sufficient resources to have all of the information to provide the six different entities that are part of this process to help us better estimate, particularly, the income tax.”

Part of the issue is that legislators really don’t typically want to button up the year’s budget until they see those final numbers, so if you push those numbers back, you either have to push the session back more toward summer or give legislators less time to digest the numbers.

“May is when veto session starts,” said Sullivan. “You all have, on both sides’ chambers, relatively little time to finish up things, with the budget and revenue situation. In my opinion, it’s more important to get this right.”

When the statute was originally written in 1990, the spring date was April 4th. Since 2004, it has been April 20th.