Budget Process Will Use Different Revenue Assumptions In House

The House Appropriations Committee is going to be using different numbers to reach its conclusions on the 2018 and 2019 budget years than those used by the Kansas Senate Ways and Means Committee.

Appropriations Committee chair Republican Troy Waymaster suggested that the Senate’s numbers be used as a starting point, but there was quite a bit of pushback against that concept, particularly by those for whom continuing to contribute to the public employees retirement fund is a priority.

“We all have a different idea of what our priorities are,” said Tax Committee Chairman Republican Steven Johnson. “Many of us are looking at the KPERS funding and that alone is a budget buster with an additional $300 million as we look at where we are. I think that is what made folks realize, we can’t even do our largest priority with that number, let alone any of the other things that might be there.”

With regard to the fiscal 2018 and 2019 budgets, it is still early in the process.

“This will be our real first draft at a serious budget that we’ve put together from the House, looking at 18 and 19,” said Johnson. “We’ve looked at 17. That work is behind us. Tomorrow will be the day that we roll up our sleeves and start making some assumptions and try to identify those biggest priorities that will get additional funding.”

The committee will try to hold the line as best they can.

“We will rely on each of the budget chairs to help carry each of the ideas that need to be considered against all of the others,” said Johnson. “It will not be an easy task.”

Waymaster warned in Tuesday’s meeting that some of the discussion going forward may not be as cordial as he would like, but that it is necessary. The hearing will continue Wednesday morning.