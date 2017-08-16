Bullpen Blows Lead in the Eighth as Royals Fall

Matt Joyce hit a three-run double to cap a six-run eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Kansas City Royals 10-8 on Tuesday night.

Joyce also homered and had four RBIs. Khris Davis added his 33rd home run and Matt Olson hit his fourth in five days to help the A’s clinch at least a tie for the season series between the former division rivals.

The Royals hit three home runs in the top of the eighth, including Mike Moustakas’ 35th, to take a four-run lead before Oakland stormed back against relievers Joakim Soria and Mike Minor (5-5).

Ryon Healy and Olson hit RBI singles off Soria. Matt Chapman and Chad Pinder struck out swinging, and pinch-hitter Rajai Davis was intentionally walked to load the bases before Joyce lined a 1-0 pitch from Minor off the left-field wall.

The loss prevented the Royals from moving past the Angels in the race for the second AL wild card.