Bullpen Falters Late as Indians Even Series

Cleveland slugger Carlos Santana was 0 for 14 with seven strikeouts against Kansas City closer Kelvin Herrera. That abruptly ended with one swing.

Santana and Francisco Lindor hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the ninth inning off Herrera to lift the Indians to a 3-1 victory over the Royals on Saturday.

Herrera (1-1) gave up the home runs in a span of three pitches. Santana took a 2-0 pitch out to right-center. Lindor hit his eighth, which landed in the Indians’ bullpen.

Andrew Miller (2-0) picked up the victory, while Cody Allen earned his eighth save in as many opportunities, but had to work around a walk and a single.

The Royals led 1-0 going into the eighth, but the bullpen could not hold it.

Joakim Soria, the third Kansas City pitcher, gave up three hits and the tying run in the eighth for his second blown save. Kipnis’ two-out single scored Michael Brantley.

Royals left-hander Jason Vargas allowed four singles over six-plus scoreless innings in a no-decision.

Vargas lowered his ERA to 1.19. He has a 0.34 ERA in four home starts, giving up one earned run in 26 2/3 innings. Opponents are hitting .181 off him at Kauffman Stadium.

Indians starter Josh Tomlin, who entered the game with an 8.87 ERA, limited the Royals to one run and three hits over seven innings.

Eric Hosmer drove in the lone Royals run. His fourth-inning single extended his hitting streak to 10 games and scored Lorenzo Cain, who had doubled.

Vargas was removed after Kipnis led off the seventh with an infield single.

Rookie Matt Strahm replaced Vargas and struck out Brandon Guyer with a 95 mph fastball. After walking Yan Gomes on five pitches, the runners advanced to second and third on Abraham Almonte’s groundout to first.

Alex Gordon made a diving catch of Santana’s blooper to shallow left to end the inning and strand the runners.