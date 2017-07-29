Burglary and Theft Crimes Continue, Police Identify Suspects

During the past week Ottawa police have been busy again investigating a series of burglaries and thefts. Community partners are being asked to lock cars and homes to deter other crimes.

With the help of alert citizens who called 911 to report suspicious activity last night officers were able to arrest two juveniles and later in the night arrested a third juvenile believed to be involved in a series of crimes committed in Ottawa.

The investigations are not over and property stolen this week has not been recovered.

Assistant Chief Adam Weingartner, Public Information Officer, said “Ten days ago the department put out information about recent thefts from unlocked vehicles; so far those crimes have slowed. This week however, suspects have broken into two locked homes and stolen property during the daytime. In one case, neighbors saw two juveniles walking around a house, in the 1400 block of S Maple St. but did not notify police. We suspect these two individuals are responsible for breaking into the house and stealing a safe that contained a .38 caliber, Smith and Wesson revolver. Detectives found the empty safe in Kanza Park-in the same spot where another safe was recovered earlier this year that had been stolen and contained guns. We believe these crimes are connected. Our purpose is to recover stolen guns before being used to commit other crimes.”

“The second burglary occurred yesterday afternoon in the 300 block of East 13th St. An elderly resident was inside the home when the break-in happened, fortunately no one was injured and only property was stolen. The elderly resident was unaware someone broke in until a home health attendant arrived to discover the crime. An Apple, Mac Book and cash was stolen. During the investigation the security features of the Apple product showed the computer’s location in the 1400 block of S. Willow St. but the computer was not found. It is likely that the suspects saw a security message on the screen that it was stolen and have gotten rid of it. We are asking residents in that area to check their property for any discarded evidence.”

“We know there are citizens with information about these crimes and ask you to help the community before something more tragic occurs. This is three guns stolen in two weeks that are on our streets. We need to recover these guns now.”

Limited information is being released about suspects due to the ongoing nature of the investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Department or Franklin County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-311-TIPS (8477). Information about Franklin County Crime Stoppers can be found on the police department website below.

www.ottawaks.gov/…/CrimeStopp…/tabid/179/Default.aspx