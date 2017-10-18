Bus carrying Meadows Elementary School student crashes in southwest Topeka

A school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in southwest Topeka.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection at SW 12th and Gage Boulevard.

Topeka Public Schools spokesperson Misty Kruger says there was one student from Meadows Elementary on the Durham School Services bus that collided with a silver, four-door car. No one involved in the crash was injured.

Officer Kevin Schulz says the bus was turning left from Gage onto 12th Street when it collided with the car that was headed south on Gage.

“We’re still investigating the accident,” Schulz said immediately following the crash. “But more than likely, we’re looking at a right-of-way violation on the bus.”

Both drivers told police they had the green light.

Police blocked off southbound Gage Boulevard from SW Sena to 12th Street for nearly an hour following the crash.

Wednesday’s crash marks the second involving a bus operated by Durham in less than a week.

On October 12, a Durham bus carrying 24 students, also from Meadows Elementary, crashed into a Crown Victoria and a home after running a stop sign. There were no injuries involved in that crash.

Kruger says the contract Topeka Public Schools has with Durham closes in early November and the district is taking bids from different companies for the next school year.

“It’s something that we do on a normal basis anyway, just to reevaluate and make sure that we have the best option,” said Kruger. “But obviously, when things like this happen it does make you question things a little bit.”

There are currently no other bus companies in Topeka. Kruger says if TPS decides to go with a new transportation service, that company would expand their operations into Topeka.