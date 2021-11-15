Business, Anti-Vax Groups Both Wary of Legislative Action

Kansas business groups are worried about proposals aimed at helping workers refusing COVID-19 inoculations, while anti-mandate activists don’t think the measures go far enough.
A legislative committee endorsed one proposal to make it easier for workers to claim religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and another to provide unemployment benefits to workers who are fired for refusing to get vaccinated.
The proposals drew criticism from the Kansas Chamber of Commerce and the state chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business.
They fear that the unemployment measure will prove costly, raising the state taxes on businesses.
They said the other measure could force business owners to choose between facing federal fines for granting exemptions or facing lawsuits from employees who don’t get them.
The strongest vaccine-mandate critics view the measures as too weak.
Some want to allow exemptions for people who have non-religious objections to the vaccines, while others want to prohibit private employers from imposing mandates.