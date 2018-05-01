Business conditions in Midwest red-hot, survey says

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index is booming.

“It’s the highest in 12 years,” said economist Ernie Goss. “It shows at least the manufacturing sector and for that matter, the overall economy in the nine-state region, at least according to supply managers, is growing and growing at a pretty brisk pace. I expect that growth to continue in the weeks and months ahead.”

Even good economic news isn’t ever all good, though.

“We’re seeing more inflationary pressures,” said Goss. “That would be the negative from the survey. That would just mean that we’re likely to see those Fed rate hikes come a little bit faster than we were expecting.”

Kansas is doing well individually on the survey, too. The state’s rating is at 66.5, well above growth neutral.

“It’s a lot to do with exports and for that matter, the region’s exports are looking very good, despite all these trade issues,” said Goss. “Maybe what we’ve done is pull some of those exports forward to April. That may be what we’re seeing, as well. In other words, this could weaken later on, if we don’t see some of this trade saber-rattling diminish a bit.”

Goss sees the appointment of Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State as a net positive as at least there is someone familiar with Midwest issues at the table when politics and economics mix together, as they often do.