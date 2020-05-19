Businesses Reopen; Federal Lawsuit Dropped
Another batch of Kansas businesses have begun to reopen, concerns loom that gatherings during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend could further spread the disease, and a lawsuit is dropped.
Doctor Lee Norman, the top administrator at the state health department, urged people to remain cautious, as barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, tanning salons, gyms, and fitness centers opened their doors.
He noted that at least one gathering at Lake Perry near Topeka had fueled an outbreak.
As salons reopen, they still will have to take customers by appointment only, and some counties were making their own stricter rules.
Meanwhile, two business owners in Linn County in eastern Kansas voluntarily dropped a federal lawsuit challenging a May 1 order from the county’s health director requiring businesses to compile information on who visits their premises.
The decision to drop the suit was made after the county issued a new order, which stipulates that health officials must seek a warrant or go through another legal process if businesses decline to provide the customer information.