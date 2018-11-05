Busy weekend for Topeka firefighters; arson arrest made in Sunday case

Topeka fire crews were busy over the weekend. An early Saturday morning call in the 4400 block of SW 34th Street caused $40,000 in damage and two people were displaced. That fire was likely caused by careless smoking.

A second blaze was reported just after 9 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of NE Paramore. That electrical fire in a vacant house caused just $4500 in damage.

An early Sunday morning fire caused just $500 in damage to an apartment in the 5900 block of SW 22nd Park. That one was smoking related, as well.

Shortly after 8:00 Sunday morning a vacant house was found in flames in the 1400 block of SE Washington. That one is thought to be suspicious.

Then an arrest was made Sunday afternoon on arson charges. Crews were called to Providence Living Center on SE Republican just before 1:45 p.m. A fire was found in one of the rooms and 32 year old Tamisha L. Brown was arrested for Aggravated Arson. No one was hurt in any of the weekend fires.