WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


62°F
Clear
Feels Like 62°
Winds NNW 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy68°
40°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear75°
43°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear67°
44°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy77°
60°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy81°
64°

Butler County USPS employee and contractor charged with stealing mail

by on April 26, 2018 at 11:58 AM (2 hours ago)

A U.S. Postal Service employee and a contract employee are charged with stealing mail in Kansas.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced the indictments against 30-year-old Manuel De La Cruz, of Wichita, and 48-year-old Stormy Laflin, of Victoria, on Wednesday in a news release.

The release says Cruz stole items from the mail, including parts for firearms and scopes for rifles, in 2016 and 2017 while working as a contract driver in Butler County.  Laflin is accused of stealing money orders in August in Ellis County.

If convicted, they face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.