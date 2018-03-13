BuzzFeed lawsuit against Kobach’s office dismissed

A lawsuit filed by BuzzFeed against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach over an open records request has been dismissed.

BuzzFeed contended in a lawsuit filed in October that Kobach’s office refused to release emails containing any of 30 terms that relate to immigration or election-related terms. BuzzFeed said Kobach’s office at first asked for $1,025 for 13 hours of work and an attorney’s review, then refused to release any records when the reporter challenged the cost.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Tuesday that Shawnee County District Judge Larry Hendricks ruled Kobach’s office simply clarified that payment for the records was needed in advance.

The judge noted that court filings showed BuzzFeed and Kobach’s office continued to negotiate the records request and nothing suggested the request was denied.

