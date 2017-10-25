WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Clear
Feels Like 65°
Winds West 7 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear74°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy71°
34°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy45°
30°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy49°
29°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear59°
41°

BuzzFeed sues Kris Kobach over denied records requests

by on October 25, 2017 at 5:47 AM

BuzzFeed Inc. is suing Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and his office for refusing to release emails containing any of 30 terms that relate to immigration or the election.

A reporter for BuzzFeed asked Kobach’s office in June for emails sent or received May 1 that include terms such as ICE, immigrant, Trump, voter, fraud and Mexican.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the lawsuit, filed Friday in Shawnee County District Court, says Kobach’s office first asked for $1,025 for 13 hours of work
and an attorney’s review.

The office refused to release any records when the reporter challenged the cost.

A lawyer for Kobach’s office said the records may be unrelated to his official business or policy proposals and are exempt from open records law.

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.