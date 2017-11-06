WIBW News Now!

Cain, Hosmer and Moustakas Given Qualifying Offer

by on November 6, 2017 at 2:08 PM (33 mins ago)

The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has extended one-year Qualifying Offers to outfielder Lorenzo Cain, first baseman Eric Hosmer and third baseman Mike Moustakas for the 2018 season.  All three players will have until Thursday, November 16 to accept or decline their offers.

The qualifying offer is 17.4 million dollars thos season. Thos is not a surprising move as the Royals were planning on doing this all along. All three will more then likely decline the offer as they will make more with a long term deal. 

