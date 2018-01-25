Cain Signs Deal with Brewers

The former ALCS MVP of the 2014 season for the Royals is going back to the team that gave him his start.

Lorenzo Cain has signed a five year contract worth 80 million dollars according to several media outlets.

Lorenzo Cain has agreed on a 5-year, $80M deal with the #Brewers, source says. It’s the biggest free agent contract of the offseason. The deal includes no-trade protection and significant award bonuses. Milwaukee building a super outfield with addition of Yelich and Cain. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 26, 2018

Due to Cain signing a contract greater then 50 million as a free agent that gives the Royals a compensatory pick between the first and second rounds.

Cain was sent to the Royals in a trade with the Brewers that changes the Royals future.

The Brewers got Zach Grienke in return the Royals got Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar and Jeremy Jeffres.

Cain is a one time all-star and finished third in the MVP voting in 2015.