Cain Signs Deal with Brewers

by on January 25, 2018 at 10:35 PM (2 hours ago)

The former ALCS MVP of the 2014 season for the Royals is going back to the team that gave him his start. 

Lorenzo Cain has signed a five year contract worth 80 million dollars according to several media outlets. 

Due to Cain signing a contract greater then 50 million as a free agent that gives the Royals a compensatory pick between the first and second rounds. 

Cain was sent to the Royals in a trade with the Brewers that changes the Royals future. 

The Brewers got Zach Grienke in return the Royals got Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar and Jeremy Jeffres. 

Cain is a one time all-star and finished third in the MVP voting in 2015. 

 

 

 

