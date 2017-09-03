Cain’s Triple Keys Royals Win

Given a second chance after a check swing call went his way on a two-strike pitch, Lorenzo Cain gave the Kansas City Royals’ playoff hopes a lift.

Cain hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning Sunday in a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Kansas City trailed 4-3 and had two on with two outs when Cain fouled off his first four pitches from rookie reliever Alan Busenitz (1-1). Cain took a fastball up, then checked his swing on an outside curveball in the dirt.

First base umpire Mike Muchlinski ruled no swing.

Plate umpire Marty Foster ejected Minnesota manager Paul Molitor, who was still in the dugout. Molitor then came out to argue.

Cain fouled off another pitch, then drove a fastball over Byron Buxton and off the center-field wall. Cain ran through third base coach Mike Jirschele’s hold sign and tried for an inside-the-park home run, but was thrown out at the plate, with right fielder Max Kepler tossing to second baseman Brian Dozier for the relay to catcher Chris Gimenez.

With Kansas City leading 3-2, Cain dropped Joe Mauer’s one-out fly to short center. Buxton hit a two-run single with two outs.