California man pleads guilty to selling copyrighted aviation data updates to Kansas company

A news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a California man pleaded guilty today to unlawfully selling copyrighted aviation data updates.

51-year-old Craig M. Vincent of Stockton, California, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal infringement of a copyright.

In his plea, Vincent admitted he used eBay to resell aviation navigational database updates in violation of Jeppesen Company’s licensing agreement for a trademarked product called NavData. Jeppesen is a Boeing subsidiary. Jeppesen’s NavData includes airport information, runway characteristics, waypoints, arrival routes, departure routes, terminal procedures and general information that a Global Positioning System or flight management computer needs to navigate an airplane to final destination.

Jeppesen sold NavData subscriptions to Kansas-based Garmin, Inc. Garmin received a commission from the sales of Jeppesen data sets. Doing business as Merlin Enterprises, Vincent sold NavData cards and required customers to return old data cards to him.

Sentencing is set for October 15th. He faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. .