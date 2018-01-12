California suspect in fatal hoax 911 call jailed in Kansas

A California man accused of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of an unarmed man in Wichita has been extradited to face charges.

Jail records in Sedgwick County show that 25-year-old Tyler Barriss was booked into jail Thursday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and other charges. His bond is set at $500,000.

Prosecutors allege Barriss was in Los Angeles when he called police on December 28th with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at a home in Wichita. Police responded to the address, where an officer fatally shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch after Finch opened his door.

Barriss was arrested the next day in Los Angeles. Barris has a history of making such hoax calls, which are sometimes called “swatting.”