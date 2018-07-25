Calm, warm Wednesday with rain tonight and tomorrow

A calm, warm day will give way to rain tonight.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low at 68.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 85.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 95. Light south southeast wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 68.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 85.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 86.